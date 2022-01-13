Alexandra B. 'Sandy' McNulty

Alexandra Betetto “Sandy” McNulty was born on March 8, 1947, in Indiana. She left us unexpectedly on Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, at the age of 74, because God wanted to open an Etsy shop.
She was the daughter of Attilio Betetto of Turin, Italy, and Anna Mutchka Betetto, of Aultman.
Sandy graduated from Laura Lamar High School (yes … she was an OG) in 1965. During her time at Laura Lamar, she served back-to-back years as yearbook editor … that’s right, she was the first and only two-time yearbook editor in Laura Lamar history.
She earned a Bachelor of Science in Mathematics Education from Indiana University of Pennsylvania in 1969. She then created a career as a math educator at Homer-Center School District. Sandy married the love of her life, Joseph Thomas McNulty, of Brockway, after numerous dances that Jim and Nancy Racchini, of Blairsville, coaxed them to attend in the 1970s. This year will mark the 50th wedding anniversary for Sandy and Tom.
From 1974 to 1985, Sandy and Tom added three beautiful children to their wolfpack. Throughout her life, with all the trials and tribulations that motherhood and marriage brought, her sister, Rebecca (William) Thorne, of Greensburg, was there to provide support, wit and dark humor forged in the fires of two sisters who were always each other’s best friend.
Sandy especially cherished her family! Anne (John) Rowley, of Monroeville, was the princess, Brian (Ashley) McNulty, of Homer City, was the rock that held her together and Doug (Alissa) McNulty, of Blairsville, was the greatest mistake that ever happened.
The truest joy was the years she spent crafting her next generation of foot soldiers, her grandchildren. Mackenzie Stanick, of Homer City, Jackoby and Alexander McNulty, of Homer City, and Ryp McNulty, of Blairsville, were four individuals all unique to themselves who knew that Grandma always had their backs.
Sandy’s other hobbies and interests included being the greatest crafter of quilts, 18-inch doll and Barbie clothes, cook/baker, crocheter and seamstress this world has ever seen. She loved watching “Ancient Aliens” and “Finding Bigfoot,” password protection on her digital devices (after several days of attempts we are still unable to access her cellphone or desktop computer), doo-wop music, the Bee Gees, traveling with Tom to Akron and Johnstown for baseball games, watching her grandchildren play sports, the back and forth banter with Brian, Anne being Anne, and the pride and love for her nieces, Emily (Steve) Pyser (children Sam, Becca, and Henry), of Arlington, Va.; Amy (Jeff) Zampi (children Ben, Emma, and Maggie), of Ann Arbor, Mich.; and Jillian (Eric) Startare (children Jacob, Alex, John, and Mia), of Washington, Pa.
Sandy is also survived by Bridget (Phil) Swartzlander, of Arvada, Colo., their children, Mike (Ruthie) Swartzlander (children Jack and Avery), of Golden, Colo.; and Brad (Heather) Swartzlander (children Evelynn, Rhett, and Skylar), of North Richland Hills, Texas; Cinders and Patrick McNulty, of Dubois; and her favorite grandpuppy, Earl Porter McNulty, of Blairsville.
Sandy was preceded in death by her parents, Attilio and Anna Mutchka Betetto; Ashley McNulty, of Scranton; Mary Bindas, of Homer City; James Mutchka, of Homer City; as well as beloved fur babies, Wendy, Mitzy, Sparky, Muffin, Porter and Samson.
In closing, due to her new venture in celestial entrepreneurship, Sandy’s earthly Etsy accounts have been closed. She left us with a good stock of inventory, which are now considered “limited-edition” collector’s pieces. Please contact Jack and Alex, her two greatest apprentices, for updated pricing.
Friends and family will be received on Friday from 1 p.m. until the time of service at 7 p.m. at the Bowser Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., of Homer City. In lieu of flowers, due to the unexpected nature of Sandra’s death, the family asks for donations to be made to cover her final expenses.
Please visit www.bowser fh.com to sign the online guestbook, make a donation or for directions to the funeral home.