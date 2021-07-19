Alexandra 'Sandy' McKissick

Alexandra “Sandy” (Maurice) McKissick, 85, of Gastown, died Friday, July 16, 2021, surrounded by her loving family.
She was born Dec. 11, 1935, to Charles Sturge and Nana “Nancy” (Alexandra) Maurice in Brownsville.
In Sandy’s younger days she enjoyed gardening, cooking and bird-watching from her kitchen window. For over 50 years she and her husband had owned and operated McKissick Optical.
Sandy dearly loved her family, friends, home and animals.
Surviving are her daughter-in-law, Linda McKissick; grandchildren Kristi and Jesse Berthold and Tyson and Brandi McKissick; great-grandchildren Addison and Chase Berthold; niece and nephews Charles and Lori Maurice, Mike and Nancy Maurice, Ann Cragin, Charlie and Judy Jordan, Scott and Ann Jordan, Ray and Debbie Swigart, and Jay and Cindy Swigart; great-nieces and-nephews; sister-in-law Niccie McKay; “a second son,” Bernie Gaff, wife Pam and family; and many wonderful, caring friends.
Preceding Sandy in death were her parents; husband Raymond; son Greg; and a brother, Charles Sturge Maurice Jr.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to either Elderton Presbyterian Church, 113 North Main St., Elderton, PA 16023, or the animal shelter of one’s choice.
Funeral arrangements will be private and under the supervision of the John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home.