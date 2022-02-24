Alfred L. “Shorty” Solinski, 90, of Indiana, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022, and is reunited with the love of his life and his beloved son.
A son of Joseph and Mary (Guyer) Solinski, he was born July 31, 1931, in Chambersville.
Al was an honest, hardworking man. He was proud of his family and serving his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict. Al worked at R&P Coal Company and Consol Energy for 42 years, retiring in 1993. He was a proud member, in good standing, with the United Mine Workers of America for 70 years and a lifetime member of the VFW. He enjoyed fishing, camping, gardening, going to auctions with his late wife and playing cards, especially pinochle, with friends and family. He was an avid Pittsburgh Pirates fan who loved watching his great-grandson, Michael, play baseball.
Al took great pride in working on cars with his son, Alfred “Al” Jr. He will be forever remembered as a loving father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother and uncle.
He is survived by his daughter, Loree Hawkins, of Indiana; a daughter-in-law, Cindy Solinski, of Indiana; his grandchildren: Julie King and husband Bill, of Sneads Ferry, N.C., and Tara Dolan and husband David, of Indiana; his great-grandchildren, Taylor, Logan and Preston King and Michael and Alexis Dolan; his sisters: Bertha Yarnell, of Greenwood, Ind., and JoAnn Mike, of Beaver Falls; a sister-in-law, Betty Solinski, of Monaca; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by the love of his life for 61 years, Frances (Byers) Solinski; his beloved son, Alfred “Al” Solinski Jr.; and his siblings, Betty Marasco, Nelda Buggy, Joseph “Joe” Solinski and Roger Solinski.
Friends and family will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Robinson-Lytle-Shoemaker Funeral Home, Indiana, where additional visitation will be held from noon until the time of the funeral service at 1 p.m. Saturday, with Pastor Shawn Underwood officiating. Interment will be in Oakland Cemetery.
His memory will be cherished by all who knew and loved him.
The family expresses their special thanks to Anew Home Health, 365 Hospice, Dr. Durre Ahmed and Dr. Jamil Ahmed, Amanda, Katelyn and Katie, for their dedicated care and compassion throughout the years.
