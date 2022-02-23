Alfred L. “Shorty” Solinski, 90, of Indiana, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022, peacefully at his home.
Friends and family will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Robinson-Lytle-Shoemaker Funeral Home, where additional visitation will be held from noon until the time of the funeral service at 1 p.m. Saturday, with Pastor Shawn Underwood officiating. Interment will be in Oakland Cemetery.
A complete obituary will appear Thursday.
To view the online obituary, sign the guest registry or send condolences, please visit www.robinson lytleshoemaker.com.