Alfred “Shorty” Kerr Mack Jr., 89, of R.R. Vintondale, went home to Glory Land on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, at his home.
Shorty was the husband of the late Frances (Boyer) for 62 years.
He was born on Aug. 24, 1933, at the McFeaters Farm near Armagh. He is one of six children born to the late Alfred K. Mack, Sr. and Carrie Edna (McFeaters) Mack. His family moved to the Mack Farm near Wehrum when he as a boy. He graduated from Armagh High School and then was honored to join the Army and serve in the Korean War.
Shorty married Fran on Dec. 20, 1958, and they lived on Mack Farm. They both enjoyed playing music and singing for events in the community. Shorty played seven instruments. He enjoyed farming, giving wagon rides with his big Percheron horses, hunting, fishing, trapping, playing music and square dancing. He had many experiences working as a coal miner, carpenter, heavy equipment operator, farmer, game warden for 35 years and a land game manager for the Pennsylvania Game Commission. He enjoyed traveling with his wife through 48 states and some parts of Canada. He especially enjoyed family trips west to their land in Big Sky Country in Montana. He also enjoyed hiking the Grand Canyon.
Shorty is survived by his three children: daughter Carrie Mae and her husband, Terry Glessner; son Walter and his wife, Joji; and son Wayne and his wife, Karen; six grandchildren: Jason Glessner, Lee (Ashley) Glessner, Sarah (Brandon) Stahl, Jamela (Dan) Campbell, Kristen Mack and Amie Mack; 10 great-grandchildren: Elly Nagle, Cole Lindsey, Nevin Glessner, Heidi, Hallie and Haddie Glessner, Athena, Michael, Wyatt Stahl and Madelyn Campbell; and his brothers: Cletus, Forrest and Galen Mack.
In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by his infant son Joseph J. Mack; and his siblings, Norman Mack and Vernice Rosenberger.
A special thank you to AseraCare Hospice for the wonderful care given and also to his special care givers, Mallory, Pam and Mark; and his nurses Courtney and Megan.
Friends will be received from 2 to 8 p.m. Friday at Richard C. Stuart Funeral Home, Armagh, as well as Saturday from 10 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. at Blacklick Community United Methodist Church, Vintondale. Pastor Julie Kolacz and Pastor Geno Bartoletti will officiate.
Interment will be in Armagh Cemetery. Military rites by Blairsville Military Honors Group.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations my be made to AseraCare Hospice or Wounded Warriors.
Online condolences may be left at www.thestuart funeralhomes.com.