Alfred W. Kolakowski, 91, of Clinton, Mass. (formerly of Clarksburg), passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, after a period of declining health.
Alfred joins in heaven his wife, Dolores, who passed on Jan. 3, 2011, after 55 years of marriage and companionship.
Alfred was born in East Vandergrift on Oct. 29, 1930, son of Stanley and Stella (Abraham) Kolakowski.
After graduating from Vandergrift High School, he worked briefly in the railyard of the local steel mill and then enlisted in the United States Navy. Alfred honorably served aboard the USS Kula Gulf as a radioman while sailing the Mediterranean. He enjoyed his work and leisure time dockside while in French Morocco.
On his honorable discharge from the service, Alfred and Dolores were married in Iselin, and he embarked on obtaining his education as a draftsman from Triangle Tech in Pittsburgh. Alfred took immense pride in his professional skill as a mechanical draftsman and later AutoCAD designer, working for noteworthy companies including Joy Manufacturing, Rockwell International and Sensus Technologies.
Later in life, Alfred accepted a position with Stewart Bus Lines and found his true calling as a bus driver supporting the needs of local families, school districts, church groups and Indiana University of Pennsylvania.
Known to some as “Alfred,” to others as “Al,” and to many as “Fuzzy,” he loved everything about his Polish-American heritage, his connection to East Vandergrift and his lifelong commitment as a practicing Roman Catholic. Alfred was known by many because of his incredible capacity to volunteer and help others, sharing his talents unselfishly with organizations including the Iselin Volunteer Fire Department, Holy Cross Church, VFW Post #5550 Iselin, Young Township Cub Scouts, Young Township Little League Baseball, Young Township American Legion Baseball, Church of the Good Shepherd and the Diocese of Greensburg Youth Ministries.
Alfred leaves a son, Michael (Cathy), of Lancaster, Mass.; grandchildren, Ryan and Ellie, for whom he moved to Massachusetts in 2011 to be their full-time Pap Pap Fuzzy; and many nieces, nephews and friends from Maine to Florida.
In addition to his parents and wife Dolores, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Edmund and Albin Kolakowski, as well as an infant sister, Mary.
Friends will be received from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Curran Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 701 Salt St., Saltsburg. Additional visitation will be held from 10:30 a.m. until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Friday in the Church of The Good Shepherd, 100 Good Shepherd Drive, Kent, with Father Matthew J. Morelli as celebrant.
Interment will follow in Iselin Union Cemetery, Iselin, with military honors accorded by the Saltsburg American Legion Honor Guard.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Alfred’s honor can be made to the amazing caregivers who loved, cared for and gave him another family to share his gifts with over the last four years at Corcoran House Employee Fund, 40 Walnut St., Clinton, MA 01510.
