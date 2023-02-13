Alfred W. Martin, 84, of Black Lick, died Friday, Feb. 10, 2023, at Lynn Haven Personal Care Home where he was a resident.
Born Sept. 8, 1938, in Shelocta, he was a son of Robert and Goldie Shoop Martin.
He is survived by a daughter, Bertha; son Robert; and siblings Martha, Dorothy, Ginger and Ralph.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sons, William and Richard; and by a brother, Robert, who died in 1944.
Alfred had served in the U.S. Army and worked as a truck driver.
Cremation arrangements are with Evergreen Cremations Inc., 964 Nixon Ave., Indiana.
Donations may be forwarded to the funeral home to assist with Alfred’s final expenses, or you may donate and leave condolences online at www.evergreencremations.net.