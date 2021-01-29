Alfreda A. David

Alfreda A. (Wroblewski) David, 98, of Blairsville, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, at William Penn Personal Care Home, Jeannette.
Born Jan. 20, 1923, in Carnegie, she was the daughter of Joseph Wroblewski and Josephine (Szerszynski) Wroblewski.
She was a member of the SS. Simon & Jude Church, Blairsville. Alfreda was co-owner, with her late husband, Lloyd, of David’s Drug Store in Blairsville from 1960 to 1988 and was proud of the gift shop she opened, “Freda’s Gift Shop,” which was located beside the drug store. She was a former member of the Chestnut Ridge Ladies Golf Association and she was very proud of getting a hole-in-one. She was a former vice president of the Blairsville Civic Club, member of the Blairsville Historical Society, Blairsville Senior Center and Indiana Medical Society. She was an avid bridge player, loved traveling and taking cruises. Alfreda was the last surviving member of her immediate family.
Survivors include her sons Lloyd G. David Jr., Blairsville; Daniel A. David and wife Karen, Murrysville; Ralph Z. David and wife Jannine, Murrysville; and Dennis Duda, Bethel Park; grandchildren Erica, Keith, Haley, Noelle, Ashle, Craig, Andrew and Curtis David; great-grandchildren Dexter, Delilah and Chase; and great-grand-dog Lola.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Lloyd G. David Sr., in 2001; daughter-in-law, Susie David, in 2018; brothers, Roman, Jerome and Alfred Wroblewski; and sisters, Jane Renshaw, Marcy Kirchner, Stephie Sirko, Lucy May-Spisak and Irene Nowakowski.
The family will receive friends at the James F. Ferguson Funeral Home Inc., 25 W. Market St., Blairsville, on Monday from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Prayers of transfer follow before going to SS. Simon & Jude Church for a funeral Mass at 11 a.m. Father Stephen R. Bugay will officiate. Masks are required in the funeral home and church.
Interment will be in the SS. Simon & Jude Cemetery, Blairsville.