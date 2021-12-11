Alfreda Eubanks, 74, of Indiana, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, while a patient at Indiana Regional Medical Center.
The daughter of James and Elois (Ogden) Miller, she was born June 3, 1947, in Wolf Island, Mo.
Alfreda was a member of the Wesleyan Methodist Church in Indiana. She enjoyed attending Bible studies, reading and, most of all, spending time with her family. Alfreda had been retired from Gorells Manufacturing. She will be remembered as a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
Surviving are her children, Malinda Eubanks, Brenda Darr, Susan Markel and Erin Mbae; grandchildren, Amanda (Jude) Mastaler, Tristan, Brandon and Samuel Darr, Michael and Mathew Markel, and Madison, Emma and Joshua Eubanks; great-grandchildren, Jude Mastaler Jr., Ethan and Caden Markel and Amelia Darr; and sisters, Joyce Barnett, Betty Edwards and Lori Kachesski.
Preceding Alfreda in death were her parents; husband, Jimmy Jefferson Eubanks; son, Jeffery; and a brother, James A. Miller.
Friends will be received Sunday from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. A funeral service will immediately follow in the Lefdahl Chapel with the Rev. Ben Blowers officiating.
Interment will take place in White Hill Baptist Church Cemetery, Eupora, Miss.