Alice E. (Trout) Heltebran passed away quietly on Monday, July 17, 2023. When Alice entered Heaven on July 17, she was reunited with her loving husband of 70 years, Darrell Wayne Heltebran, and their son, David Wayne, who died at birth.
Alice was born on July 31, 1931, in Herminie, the daughter of Cornelius and Alice (Cochenour) Trout.
Alice was a graduate of Sewickley High School and was a devoted mother to her daughter, Darlene Chris Heltebran. Alice and Darrell devoted their lives to care for Darlene after her debilitating accident. Alice would dress up as characters, such as Little Red Riding Hood, Bo Peep, a little old lady and act out stories for Darrell and Darlene, bringing laughter and fun.
Her favorite color was yellow, and she loved bananas, coconut, flowers and cats. Alice played the organ/piano. She was a Sunday School teacher and loved to tell people about Jesus and His love for them. She preached to and prayed for people wherever she went. Individuals were healed and accepted Jesus Christ as their savior as a result. She was a caring person.
She is survived by her daughter, Darlene Chris; sister Dianne Diehl, of Greensburg; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Alice was also preceded in death by her brothers, Neil, Lewis, Harry (Frank) and George Trout; and sisters Jane Heltebran and Faye Briggs.
Friends will be received from noon to 1 p.m. Saturday at the McCabe-Roof Funeral Home, Clymer, with her service to follow immediately at the funeral home. The Rev. Kenneth Brown will officiate. Interment will follow in Rowley Cemetery, Hillsdale.
In lieu of flowers, please contribute to Alice’s funeral expenses.
Online condolences may be made at www.mccabe rooffh.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.