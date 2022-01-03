Alice Faye (Everett) Reed, 75, of Hephizah, Ga. (formerly of Creekside), passed away on Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, in Blairsville.
The daughter of Harold M. and Edna C. (Nolph) Everett, she was born Oct. 19, 1946, in Lucernemines.
Mrs. Reed was a member of Zion Lutheran Church, Indiana, and graduated from Laura Lamar High School in 1964.
She enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren, fishing, spending time outdoors, crocheting and traveling.
Surviving are her husband, David E. Reed, whom she married March 18, 1974; five children, Christina C. Bost, of Blairsville; Ronald J. Dudik, of Covington, Ga.; Timothy D. Reed (fiancée, Karina Medina), of Spring, Texas; David M. Reed (Shanna), of Scottdale; Melissa K. Reed (fiancé, Matthew Lorenzo), of Indiana; 16 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; six siblings, Patti Ciocco (Sam), of Naples, Fla.; Ruth Stires (John), of Indiana; Theresa Crawford (Roger), of Charlotte, N.C.; Roberta Ryan (Ed), of Indiana; Terry Chiesa, of Indiana; and Wendy Everett, of Indiana; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters, Etta Nibert and Gladys Dunmire; and three brothers, Sonny Everett, William Everett and Alfred “Buddy” Everett.
As per the wishes of Alice, there will be no visitation or service.
Shoemaker Funeral Home Inc., 49 N. Walnut St., Blairsville, has been entrusted with the arrangements.
To view the online obituary, sign the guest registry or send condolences, visit www.shoemakerfamily services.com.