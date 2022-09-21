Alice Jane Whitesell, 96, of Blairsville, passed away on Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, at Indiana Regional Medical Center, Indiana.
She was born Nov. 28, 1925, in Hamilton, the daughter of Crist Wachob and Louise (Brewer) Wachob. On Sept. 16, 1947, Alice married Andrew Reed Whitesell and they shared 46 years of marriage together.
She started going to the senior center after her husband passed away. She enjoyed spending time with her friends at the Chestnut Hill Senior Center, going on trips, playing bingo and the band. She also loved spending time with her family.
She is survived by her son, James Lee Whitesell, of Saltsburg; son, Andrew Lou Whitesell and Denise Finley, of Derry; daughter, Shirley Fisher and husband Karl, of Black Lick; daughter-in-law, Donna Whitesell, of Trade City; nine grandchildren; numerous great- and great-great-grandchildren; sister, Sallie Himes; and also many nieces, nephews and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Andrew Reed Whitesell, who died in 1994; brother, Lyle Wachob; sons, Gary and Lyle Whitesell; and infant daughter, Pamela.
The family will receive friends at the James F. Ferguson Funeral Home Inc., Blairsville, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday. Funeral services will be held in the funeral home at 11 a.m. Friday. Pastor Jack Lucas will officiate.
Interment will be held in Blairsville Cemetery, Blairsville.
If so desired, memorial donations may be made in Alice’s name to the Chestnut Hills Social Center, 26 Heybert Drive, Blairsville, PA 15717.