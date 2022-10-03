Alice M. (King) Meese Kelly, 80, of Commodore, passed away Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022.
Born April 27, 1942, in Spangler, she was the daughter of Norman and Hulda (Deyarmin) King.
In addition to her parents, Alice was preceded in death by her first husband, Larry Meese, on July 1, 1988; her second husband, William Kelly, on March 7, 2017; and siblings, Evanah “Rose” Hickok, Dorothy Davis, Ernest “Buzz” King, George King and Albert “Dean” King.
She is survived by children Rodney Meese, of Commodore; Linda (Ron) Learn, of Commodore; David (Barbara) Meese, of Marion Center; and Larry (Carolina) Meese, of Graham, Wash.; four grandchildren; three step-grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and five step-great-grandchildren. She is also survived by sisters Betty Walker, of Hillsdale, and Erma Riva, of Northern Cambria.
Alice was a member of Garman Church of God. She enjoyed crocheting, reading and attending her church.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Moriconi Funeral Home Inc., Northern Cambria, where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday with Pastor Rick Gamble officiating.
Interment will take place at McDowell Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Alice to Penn Hospice, 313 W. High St., Ebensburg, PA 15931.