Alice Marie Deemer, 82, of Ashtabula, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, at Country Club Retirement Center surrounded by her family after a short battle with cancer.
She was born Sept. 28, 1939, in Indiana, Pa., the daughter of John and Lucinda (McCunn) Long, who preceded her in death.
Alice married Alvin Deemer on March 24, 1961, and they moved to the Ashtabula area in 1966.
Over the years, Alice worked at Rapid Photo, Hill’s Department Store and various other retail stores. Alice was a good Christian woman with a strong faith who attended various churches throughout her life. Earlier in life, Alice was a Girl Scout leader and active with The Salvation Army. In her later years, she enjoyed playing bingo and cards with her friends at Country Club Retirement Center. Most of all, she had a deep love for her family and friends.
Alice is survived by her daughters, Karlin (Jeff) Fessenden, Allison (Dave) Gollon, Renee (John) Montagano and Amy (Alan) Lampela; sister, Marjorie (Hutch) Hutchins; grandchildren, Sara Deemer, Andrew Deemer, Jordan Hommes, Jacob Hommes and Timothy Montagano; two great-grandchildren, Malayna and Myah Perez; and many other extended family members.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Alvin; son, Timothy A. Deemer; brothers, John Long Jr. and Ronald Long; and her parents.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday at noon at the Zaback-Williams-Ducro Funeral Home, 500 W. Prospect Road, Ashtabula, with Maj. Margaret Manning officiating. Burial will follow at Chestnut Grove Cemetery in Ashtabula.
Calling hours will be held Saturday from 11 a.m. until the time of service at noon.
Memorial contributions in her name may be made to The Salvation Army, 69 Pearl St., Painesville, Ohio 44077, c/o Painesville Woman’s Ministry.
Zaback-Williams-Ducro Funeral Home, 500 W. Prospect Road, Ashtabula, is handling arrangements.
