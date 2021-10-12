Alice Virginia (Muir) Doak, 98, of Blairsville, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, at Keeper of the Flame, Blairsville.
The daughter of Clyde R. and Anna E. (Shank) Muir, she was born March 1, 1923, in Bolivar.
Alice graduated from Derry Township High School, Class of 1941.
She was a member of United Presbyterian Church, Blairsville, where she served as deacon, taught Sunday School for 50 years and participated in Granny’s Attic. She had an amazing love for the Lord. Alice swam several times a week at the Indiana YMCA up until the age of 95 and participated in Silver Sneakers. She helped to start the Meals on Wheels in Blairsville and was a judge of elections for more than 40 years.
Alice was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She could always be found at any of the family’s sporting events or playing wiffle ball in the backyard.
Surviving are five sons, William P. Jr. (Jan), of Pittsburgh; Randy (Kalinda), of Indiana; Kenneth (Kandi), of Josephine; Douglas (Sandra), of Blairsville; and Dennis (Jony), of Blairsville; a daughter, Alice Santoro (John), of Blairsville; daughter-in-law, Eva Doak, of Athens, Ohio; 15 grandchildren, Jason (Jennifer), Rachael (Neal), Kelsey (Cody), David (Logan), Ben, D.J. (Kara), Jackie (Kevin), Matthew, Adam (Dana), Dana (Rob), Jesse (Chrissy), Alicia (Matt), Jonathan (Kristen), Billy (Alyssa) and Trisha (Rick); 22 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild. Also surviving are very special people in our mother’s life: Barbara Doak, of Pittsburgh; Shannon Doak, of Blairsville; and Linda Harris Doak, of Texas.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, William P. Doak, on Dec. 9, 1990; son, Donald Doak; granddaughter, Dawn Renee Doak; grandson, Ryan Doak; brother, Donald Muir; and sister, Olive Hoffman.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 2 to 8 p.m. at the Shoemaker Funeral Home Inc., 49 N. Walnut St., Blairsville. A funeral service will be held on Thursday at 11 a.m. at United Presbyterian Church, Blairsville, with the Rev. Timothy R. Monroe officiating.
Interment will be in Blairsville Cemetery, Blairsville.
Memorial donations may be made to United Presbyterian Church, 137 N. Walnut St., Blairsville, in memory of Alice.
