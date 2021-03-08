Allan Roger Neese, 70, Chambersville, died after a lengthy illness on Friday, March 5, 2021, while at Indiana Regional Medical Center.
The son of Harry E. and Emma (Kirkpatrick) Neese, he was born March 1, 1951, in Indiana.
Allan was a proud veteran, having served in the Navy. During his lifetime, he was employed as a skilled heavy equipment mechanic and an excellent woodworker.
He had been a member of the Indiana American Legion Post 141 and the Loyal Order of The Moose Lodge #174, Indiana.
Allan will be remembered as a loving husband, father and grandfather who enjoyed gardening and spending time at his camp.
Surviving are his wife of 48 years, Linda (Nastase) Neese; two sons, Daniel Paul and Jonathan Michael; grandchildren, Addison and Lydia; two brothers, Edward and his wife Linda, and Garry; two nieces and two nephews.
Preceding Allan in death were his parents; a twin infant brother, Alvin; and nephews, Garry and Chad Neese.
Funeral arrangements will be private and under the direction of the John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home.