Allen C. “Butch” Beppler Jr., 73, Homer City, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, at Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center.
Born Nov. 1, 1948, in Johnstown, he was the son of Allen C., Sr. and Thelma V. (Stutzman) Beppler.
He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter Heidi Allison; sister Bonnie Petrilla; and brother Fredrick David Beppler.
He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Colleen (McCusker) Beppler; daughter Tammy Bachota and husband, Donnie, of Johnstown; son Mason Beppler and wife, Desiree, of Homer City; son-in-law A.J. Allison, of Indiana; and his 12 grandchildren: Brady, Bryce and Brooke Bachota; Beza, Lelise, Will, Tai and Gracie Allison; and Zane, Kade, Lena and Zola Beppler.
Butch enjoyed hunting, fishing and Harley-Davidsons. He was a history buff who enjoyed a yearly trip to Gettysburg. Butch was a First Signal Brigade Vietnam veteran proudly serving his country in the U.S. Army in active duty from 1968 to 1970 and in the Army National Guard from 1983 to 1986. He retired from Norfolk Southern after working for the railroad for 26 years.
Friends will be received from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. until the time of service at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Richard C. Stuart Funeral Home, 392 E. Philadelphia St., Armagh. Interment will take place in the Armagh Cemetery. Military gravesite honors will be provided.
The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to the VA nurses and doctors who cared for Butch.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: The Community Foundation for the Alleghenies I.C.T.C. Heidi Allison Character Award Fund, https://tinyurl.com/4s2f89u6, or to the Disabled American Veterans. www.dav.org/ donate.
