Allen L. Brink

Allen Laird Brink, 83, of Saltsburg, passed away peacefully Saturday, May 8, 2021, at Beacon Ridge Skilled Nursing Facility in Indiana.
Born Jan. 5, 1938, in Kittanning, he was the son of Walter and Jessie (Smathers) Brink.
Allen lived in New Kensington before moving to Edgewater, N.J., where he married and started a family. He was employed at Great Bear Water company for many years. He returned to New Kensington, where he was employed for several years as a security guard at Alcoa. He eventually moved to Saltsburg, where he settled into his final home to retire.
Allen enjoyed daily walks and occasional canoeing along the Kiski River with his dog Sam. He also loved the companionship of his previous dogs, Whitey and Sheba. While in New Jersey, Allen enjoyed building boats to spend time on the Hudson River with his wife, son and friends. He was quite gifted in woodworking, handiwork and tinkering with engine repair and just about anything else. Allen loved his Pennsylvania family and friends and enjoyed spending his time with them. He also was a loyal fan of sports.
In addition to his parents, Allen was preceded in death by his siblings, Doyle Brink, Walter (Johnny) Brink Jr., Gary Brink, Arthur Brink and Doris Jean Cesaretti.
He is survived by his beloved son, Steven Allen Brink (Kara), of Torrance, Calif.; granddaughters Nico Marley Grijalva-Brink (Jozion), of Long Beach, Calif., and Chellsey Williams, of Arrowhead, Calif.; twin sisters Darlene Jendrejewski, of Natrona Heights, and Dianne (Edward) Erb, of New Kensington; loving niece and caregiver Shannon (Scott) Morrow, of North Huntingdon; and many other loving nieces and nephews including Amy (Ron) Bottorff, Eddie, Jessica and Jake Erb, Stephen, Sam and John Hloznik and Jodi and Kelly Cesaretti.
Visitation will be held Wednesday from 12 p.m. until the time of the service in the Curran Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 701 Salt St., Saltsburg, at 2 p.m. with Pastor Bob Shallenberger officiating. Burial will follow in Edgewood Cemetery, Saltsburg.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Allen’s memory to Animal Protectors of Allegheny Valley, 730 Church St., New Kensington, PA 15068.
