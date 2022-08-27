Allen L. Garland, 76, of Robinson, passed away Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, at Indiana Regional Medical Center.
Born April 20, 1946, in Fairfield Township, he was the son of Raymond and Aileen (Muir) Garland.
Allen was a U.S. Army veteran of Vietnam, a former instructor at Vale Tech and vo-ag teacher at United High School.
He enjoyed woodworking, working on automobiles and spending time with family, especially his grandchildren.
He is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Linda (Oliver) Garland; children, Ray Garland and wife Lori and Brian Garland and wife Bobi; grandchildren, Samantha Loughery, Elijah Garland, Courtnee Garland and Bailey Garland; great-grandson, Isaac; and sisters Rita Ressler and husband Galen and Sally McClain and husband Don; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by a son, Gregory Allen Garland; grandson, Andrew Caleb Garland; brothers, Glenn, Linley, Ben, Edward and Raymond G Garland; and sisters, Ornetta Stiffey, Betty Ferri and Judy Lindsey.
At Allen’s request, there will be no visitation or services. The family is being assisted by Kenneth A. Stuart Funeral Home, New Florence.
Online condolences may be left at www.thestuart funeralhomes.com.