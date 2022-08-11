Allen N. Kirkland, 69, of Home, passed away Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, at UPMC Passavant, Pittsburgh.
He was the son of Norman and Olive (Knoll) Kirkland, born May 6, 1953, in Indiana.
Allen enjoyed woodworking, fishing and golfing. He enjoyed spending time with his family, his two boys and especially his love and joy, his grandson, Barrett. Allen was a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend.
He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Debra L. (McDowell) Kirkland; two sons, Justin Kirkland and wife Nicole and Jason Kirkland; one grandson, Barrett; one brother, Russell Kirkland and wife Carrie; and many nieces and nephews.
Allen was preceded in death by his parents.
All services will be private. The McCabe~Roof Funeral Home, 565 Franklin St., Clymer has the honor of assisting the Kirkland family.
Online condolences may be made at www.mccabe rooffh.com.