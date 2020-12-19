Alma “Kay” (McClain) Rockwell, of Falling Waters, W.Va., formerly of Brush Valley, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020.
She was born March 16, 1938, in Lickingville, a daughter of the Rev. Ernest and Ruth (Horner) McClain.
After graduating in 1956 as an honor student from United High School, she graduated from Shenandoah College and received a master’s degree in January 1962 at Shepherd College.
She began her teaching career at Thurmont Elementary School in Thurmont, Md., and retired from teaching in 1995 after serving at Washington Street Elementary, Hagerstown, Md., and Williamsport Elementary, Williamsport, Md. She loved her students and they loved her; as recently as November, Kay received a card from a former student thanking her for being his most favorite teacher.
In a word, Kay was “fun-loving.”
Kay created beautiful counted cross stitch, a hobby that occupied her time and produced many lovely and treasured items. She loved creatures, especially kitties, and most especially Piper.
She was a member and past president of Tent 56, Pennsylvania, Daughters of Union Veterans of the Civil War. She was also a past Pennsylvania Department president. She was a member of Harmony United Methodist Church.
Kay is survived by her husband, Gene Rockwell; beloved daughter, Misty Rockwell; sisters Carol Foster, of Brush Valley; Vada Damaska, of Seaford, Del.; and Helen Martindale, of Westerville, Ohio; many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.
She was preceded in death by her siblings, Shirley Quay, Donald McClain and Marian “Jean” Krivoski and her special brother-in-law, Elmer “Bucky” Foster.
Arrangements are through Osborne Funeral Home, Williamsport, Md. In lieu of flowers, contribute to your local animal welfare organization.
A celebration of Kay’s life will be held in the spring and ever in the hearts of those who loved her.