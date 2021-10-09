Alta Margie Bishop, 85, of Punxsutawney, passed away Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, at the DuBois Nursing Home. She was born March 14, 1936, to William B. and Alice M. (Stoops) Lunger in Rochester Mills. Margie was the youngest of 10 children. She worked at Loree Footwear until they closed and then went to work at Ruth and Harry’s restaurant, until the restaurant closed.
Margie enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She was a hard worker as well as a wonderful mother and grandmother. She is survived by a daughter, Terri (Lunger) Plyler and fiancé Bob Kennedy, Johnsonburg; two grandchildren, Ryan Plyler, Punxsutawney, and Natisha Plyler and fiancé Ben Kindya, Armagh; one great-granddaughter, Hazel Alta Kindya; two stepdaughters; two stepgrandchildren; and two stepgreat-grandchildren. She was close to several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, George Bishop; two sisters, Mary Alice Lunger and Gladys Spencer; and seven brothers, Paul, Charles, Leroy, Claire, Ralph, Norman and Donald Lunger. A funeral service will be held Monday at 11 a.m. at the McCabe Funeral Home Inc., 114 Maple Ave., Punxsutawney. Burial will follow at Mahoning Union Cemetery, Marchand. Memorial donations may be made to the humane society of the donor’s choice. To share a memory, visit www.mc cabewaldronfh.com.