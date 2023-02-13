Alta Rae Reeger, 85, of Indiana, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, Feb. 10, 2023, at her residence with her loving family by her side.
The daughter of Curtis and Josephine (Jarrett) Albright, she was born Oct. 23, 1937, in Sanborn.
Alta was a devoted and loving wife and wonderful mother. She was a homemaker who loved spending time with her family.
She was a member of Fundamental Baptist Church, Indiana, where she helped teach and play the piano for the junior church over a period of many years. Her interests included crocheting and knitting.
Surviving are her children, John F. (Loretta) Reeger, of Clarksburg; Brenda Kenley, of Marienville; Mary Lou (Daniel) Sinclair, of Indiana; Coleen (Frank) Gratosky, of Homer City; Darleen (William) Stephens, of Brush Valley; Sharleen (Raymond) Schamus, of Indiana; and Sheila (Adam) Kenley, of Indiana; 10 grandchildren; three step-grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; seven step-great-grandchildren; a sister, Ina Stott, of Sebring, Fla.; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Preceding Alta in death were her parents; husband John H. Reeger, whom she wed June 4, 1955; brothers Jimmy, Bernard and George Albright; sisters Twila Baughman-Reese and Anna Baughman, Mary Ellen Fairman and Doris Dreischalick.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home, Indiana.
A funeral service will immediately follow in the Lefdahl Chapel with Pastor Jack Lucas officiating.
Interment in Greenwood Cemetery will be private.