Alton J. “Jay” Britton, 75, of Northern Cambria, passed away Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, at home surrounded by his family.
He was born April 20, 1945, in Spangler, the son of the late Frederick and Velma (Trout) Britton.
He was survived by loving wife of 53 years, Janet (Buterbaugh) Britton; son, Scott, husband of Maria (Super), Clymer; daughters, Susan, wife of Scot Zernick, Harrisburg; and Jennifer, wife of Scott Dumm, Nicktown; and grandchildren, Madison and Bailee Britton; Brittany and Adrianna Zernick; and Lakyn Fornari, Camryn and Ty Dumm. He also was the brother of Thomas Britton, Northern Cambria; and Janet Somerville, Cherry Tree.
He was an elder at the Uniontown Church of Christ where he also served his church community as caretaker. He was a former member of Cherry Tree Volunteer Fire Co. Jay was a devoted family man, husband, father and grandfather who made time with them his priority.
A sports fanatic, he was the biggest supporter of his grandchildren’s teams and became an “adopted grandfather” to many of their friends. He loved the outdoors and spending time hunting and fishing. He shared a love of travel with his wife and together they took many trips with wonderful memories.
Family and friends were received Sunday afternoon at Moriconi Funeral Home Inc., Northern Cambria. Funeral services were held at 10 a.m. today at Uniontown Church of Christ, Cherry Tree, with Michael Smith officiating. Committal was in East Ridge Cemetery.