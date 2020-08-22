Alvera Brown, 92, Indiana, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, while at her residence.
The daughter of Rupert Michael and Anna Lucille (Ellis) Brown, she was born July 31, 1928, in Sagamore.
Alvera was a member of the Church of Christ and the Fox and Coon Club. She enjoyed word puzzles, visiting with family, canning and gardening.
Alvera will be remembered as a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
Surviving are her children, George (Janet) Brown, Pittsburgh; Linda (Paul) Selby, California;, Louanne Brown (Jay Stenman), Plumville; Lois (Max) Gallade, Maryland; and Terri (Jeff) Mumau, Shelocta; grandchildren, Tim (Karen) Brenza, South Dakota; Chris Brenza, Maryland; Jennifer (TD) Stuck, Maryland; Erin (Brian) Ingersoll, California; Katie Selby, California; and Tyler Mumau, Pittsburgh; great-grandchildren, Glendon, Will and Orion Stuck, Maryland; sister Emma Geisal; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Alvera was preceded in death by her parents; husband of 73 years, Clifford Brown; and 13 siblings.
Funeral arrangements are private and under the direction of the John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home.