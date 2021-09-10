Alvin Dwight Gressley Jr., 66, of Indiana, died Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, at his residence, surrounded by his loving family.
The son of Alvin Dwight Gressley Sr. and Helen Widemire, he was born Feb. 15, 1955, in Indiana.
Alvin was a 1974 graduate of Indiana High School. During his lifetime he was employed as an apprentice cabinetmaker and was also employed by Ray Houser Surge and Star Manufacturing. He had also been self-employed as Gressley’s Electric Motor Repair and, for the past 38 years, by St. Andrew’s Village as director of environmental services.
Alvin was a member of Jacksonville Presbyterian Church where he served as an elder. During his free time, he enjoyed going to the Keystone Hunting Camp, hiking, boating, woodworking and tinkering on his cars and tractor with his grandson. He was also an avid hunter and fisherman. Friends and neighbors will remember Alvin as a loving husband, father and grandfather.
Surviving are his wife, Vicki (Boroski) Gressley, whom he wed March 1, 1975; a daughter, Becky (David) Speer, Avonmore, and their son, Logan; and sisters, Virginia (Ed) Nehrig, Homer City, and Betsy (Joseph) Bertolino, Elderton. Preceding Alvin in death were his parents.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday at 10 a.m. at Jacksonville Presbyterian Church, 127 Mill St., Jacksonville, with the Rev. Richard Cassel officiating.
In lieu of food or flowers, memorial donations may be made to Jacksonville Presbyterian Church, 127 Mill St., Box 70, Kent, PA 15752.