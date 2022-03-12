Alvin J. Bork, 74, of Northern Cambria, passed away Monday, March 7, 2022.
Born May 22, 1947, in Indiana, he was the son of Alvin S. and Vera (Robertson) Bork.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Jeffrey Bork; and stepson, Robert Sichko.
He is survived by his loving wife, Susan Bork; daughter, Nalley Shaffer; son, David Bork, Homer City; stepchildren, Eric McMullen, Ohio; Paul Jr. (Lynette) McMullen, Northern Cambria; and Marie (Peter) Dumm, Nicktown; 15 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
He is also survived by brothers, Larry (Sharon) Bork, Colorado Springs; and Mic (Boo) Bork and Tom (Georgeann) Bork, both of Homer City.
He was a U.S. Air Force veteran with four tours in Vietnam and a retired foreman from Fisher Scientific. He was a member of St. Nicholas Catholic Church, Nicktown.
Honoring Al’s request, there will be no public viewing. Family and friends are invited to a memorial Mass, which will be held 10 a.m. Thursday, March 24, at Holy Cross Chapel, Northern Cambria, with Fr. Jeremiah Lange, OSB, Ph.D., celebrant. Committal will be in St. Nicholas Cemetery.
The Bork family wishes to thank the staff at Conemaugh Hospice and the VA Hospital in Altoona for the outstanding care Al received through his illness.
Moriconi Funeral Home Inc., Northern Cambria, is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Alvin to the St. Nicholas Catholic Church Restoration Fund, PO Box 37, Nicktown, PA 15762.