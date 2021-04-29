Alvin L. Kitzmiller, 89, of Blairsville, passed away on Tuesday, April 27, 2021, at his home.
The son of Riley C. and Lula M. (Aronhalt) Kitzmiller, he was born Nov. 1, 1931, in Mount Storm, W.Va.
Mr. Kitzmiller was a member of Mt. Tabor United Methodist Church, West Wheatfield Township.
He was a veteran of the U.S. Army having served in the Korean War and worked for Allegheny Foundry Co., Bolivar, for 43 years, retiring in 1994.
He enjoyed farming, hunting and camping.
Surviving are wife of 68 years, Eleanor F. (Roble) Kitzmiller, whom he married June 28, 1952; six daughters, Teri Thomas (Greg), of Torrance; Cheryl Hess (Ed), of Outer Banks, N.C.; Nancy Marx, of Blairsville; Mary Gorslene (Patrick), of Blairsville; Julie Jordan, of Blairsville; and Joan Cestaro (Michael), of Winchester, Va.; 16 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; three sisters, Loretta Johns, of Johnstown, Pauline Martin, of Johnstown, and Evelyn Myers, of Derry; and a brother, James Kitzmiller, of Black Lick.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a son-in-law, Olaf Marx; four brothers, Cecil, Ervin, Ernie and Wayne; and two sisters, Dorothy Licht and Eleanor Kitzmiller.
The family will receive friends today from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at the Shoemaker Funeral Home Inc., 49 N. Walnut St., Blairsville. A funeral service will be held Friday at 11 a.m. at the funeral home with Rev. John Roble officiating.
Interment will be in Germany Lutheran Cemetery, West Wheatfield Township.
The family would like to give a special thank you to the Altoona office of the Veterans Administration and to 365 Hospice.
Military services will be accorded by the Blairsville VFW Post #5821 and the American Legion Post #0407.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to a local veterans organization.
Masks, face coverings and social distancing guidelines must be followed in the funeral home.
