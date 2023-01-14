Alvin Lawrence Stear, 78, of Marion Center, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023.
He was born Jan. 9, 1945, in Smicksburg, to Lawrence and Ruth (McCormick) Stear.
Alvin was a self-employed truck driver for many years. He was a 1962 graduate of Marion Center High School who enjoyed hunting, fishing and camping.
Alvin is survived by his brother, Barry (Sue) Stear, of Marion Center; sister-in-law Glenda Stear, of Louisville; Ky.; six nephews; one niece; and many cousins.
In addition to his parents, Alvin was preceded in death by his stepfather, Frank Fulton; brother Roger Stear; as well as an infant brother, Gary Stear.
The family wishes to thank the caregivers and staff of Crystal Waters Personal Care Home for the loving care they gave Alvin over the years.
At Alvin’s request, all services will be private and have been entrusted to the care of the Bowser-Minich Funeral Home, Indiana. Burial will take place in Smicksburg Cemetery, Smicksburg.
To send an online condolence to the family, please visit www.bowserminich.com.