Alyce Marie (Marshall) Pella Fellows, 88, of Greenville, S.C., joined her Lord’s heavenly choir on Saturday, July 1, 2023.
She was born Aug. 6, 1934, in Johnstown, to L. V. and Elizabeth Watson Marshall.
Alyce graduated from Marion Center High School in 1952. She graduated in 1957 with a degree in music education — accentuated by her voice and piano skills—from the former Indiana State Teachers College, now Indiana University of Pennsylvania. She worked as a substitute teacher at Purchase Line High School before becoming a full-time mother to her four children.
She married Bernard “Ben” Pella in 1955; he preceded her in death in September 1992. She married Richard “Dick” D. Fellows in Meadville, Pa., in 1994; Dick preceded her in death in 1997. Her eldest daughter, Lynn Ann Pella preceded her in death in 2014, and youngest daughter, Marie Elaine Pella died on March 4, 2023. Her stepdaughter, Laurie J. Carlberg, died in August 2022.
Alyce was a member of Graystone Presbyterian Church, Indiana, the First Presbyterian Church, Meadville, and Pelham Road Baptist Church, Greenville, S.C., where she loved singing in their choirs. She also was an elder and deacon at Graystone. She enjoyed volunteering at Indiana Regional Medical Center, and with Kiwanis in Indiana and Meadville. She worked for King’s Jewelry in Indiana and Meadville for more than 20 years. Alyce (aka: Alyce with a “Y”) was an active resident of The Gables on Pelham Senior Living community in Greenville, S.C., where she helped with music, bingo and leading weekly devotionals.
She is survived by her sister, Janice Moore (Chauncey), of Rural Valley; brother Lawrence “Larry” Marshall, of Punxsutawney; sons Bernard “Bernie” M. Pella (Margaret), of St. Petersburg, Fla.; and Mark A. Pella (Mary Jane), of Taylors, S.C.; her granddaughters, Yvonne M. Pella, London; Melissa Burghardt (Nicholas), Jessica Lowe (Jeffrey) and Amy Hall (MacLean), of St. Petersburg, Fla.; her stepson, Mark Fellows (Sandi), of San Diego; and beloved nieces, nephew and seven great-grandchildren with whom she sang and watched play video games.
Alyce and Dick Fellows will be laid to rest at Greenwood Cemetery, 901 Hospital Road, Indiana, on Aug. 8, as will Alyce’s youngest daughter, Marie. There will be a time of visitation at the cemetery chapel from 2 to 3 p.m., followed by a joint memorial service and then graveside committals.
In lieu of flowers or travel, Marie requested tax-deductible donations to the Indiana Fire Association, 501 Philadelphia St., Indiana, PA 15701, or her favorite animal rescue group, That’s What Friends Are For, PO Box 9490, Augusta, GA 30906.
Memorial donations for Alyce may be made to Pelham Road Baptist Church, 1108 Pelham Road, Greenville, SC 29615. Online condolences may be made at www.thewoodmortuary.com.
