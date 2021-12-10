Amber M. Legros, 34, of Northern Cambria, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021.
She was born March 11, 1987, the daughter of James Clark and Michelle Legros.
She was preceded in death by her mother.
Amber is survived by daughter Destiney Roland and sons Kurtis Roland and Nolyn Bower; her sister, Alexa Legros, wife of Sam Adams; brother, Alleck Legros; niece, Brooklynn; Dean Patterson and wife Melissa; and her grandparents, Don and Sylvia Clark and James and Mildred Patterson. She is also survived by her special aunt, Mary Barnes, whom she grew up with.
Amber loved her children above all. Her favorite things were eating all types of candy, gambling and scratch-off tickets. She was very creative and had a natural eye for design.
Friends were received Thursday at Moriconi Funeral Home Inc., Northern Cambria.