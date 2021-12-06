Ambrose “Amby” Battaglia, 98, of Sunnyside, passed away peacefully in his home Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021.
Born Nov. 30, 1923, in Yatesboro, he was the son of Achille and Virginia (Fornari) Battaglia.
Amby proudly served in WWII in the U.S. Army in the Pacific Theater, where he received the Good Conduct Medal. He was employed as a laborer for PPG Industries, retiring after 30 years of service.
Amby was a member of St. Mary Our Lady of Guadalupe in Kittanning, the William Penn Association and was an avid bowler. He loved going to the casinos.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Anna (Michaux) Battaglia, on Sept. 16, 1986; an infant son, Robert; sister, Louise “Nita” Notto; and brothers, Anthony and Achille “Bert” Battaglia.
Amby is survived by sons, Ambrose (Susan), Frank (Cheryl) and David (Angela) and daughter, Darlene (Larry “Dobie”) Scripps, all of Kittanning; grandchildren, Becki (Eric) Baileys, Robin (Cory) Hooks, Jon Battaglia and Lauren Scripps; and great-grandchildren, Dakota Battaglia, Landon, Bristol and Harper Baileys, Alex and Caradee Hooks and Blakely and Brinley Beers.
He was a proud father, grandfather and great-grandfather.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday at Mantini Funeral Home Inc., Ford City. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday at 11 a.m. in St. Mary Our Lady of Guadalupe, Kittanning. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Kittanning.