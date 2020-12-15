Amos Curtis Rankin, 32, of Creekside, lost his battle with drug addiction on Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020.
The son of Robert and Donna (Yeomans) Rankin, he was born Dec. 13, 1987, in Indiana.
Surviving are his mother, Donna Rankin; siblings, Alissa and Andrew and their families; step-grandfather, Fred Simpson; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
Amos was preceded in death by his father; maternal grandparents, Frank and Ruby Yeomans; and paternal grandparents, Richard Rankin and Lily Simpson.
Funeral arrangements are private and under the direction of the John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home.