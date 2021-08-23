Amos W. Ferrier, 81, of Shelocta, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, at Indiana Regional Medical Center, Indiana.
He was born Feb. 21, 1940, in Taylorsville, to Seward B. and Lila (Rager) Ferrier.
Amos graduated from Penn State University and began his 51-year career in mining, which included employment at R&P Coal, North American Coal, Darmac Coal and Rosebud. He retired in 2012 from TJS mining. He was raised in Commodore and was a member of West Lebanon Community Church. Amos enjoyed working on and collecting tractors.
His memory will be cherished by his wife, Valjean (Johnston) Ferrier, whom he married July 2, 1960; son, William E. Ferrier and wife, Beth, of Shelocta; daughter, Shirley J. Bills and husband, Frank, of Shelocta; three grandchildren, Christopher Bills, David Ferrier and Samuel Ferrier; a great-grandchild, Carmen Bills; and two sisters, Lulu Belle Shalke, of West Virginia, and Mary Wagner and husband Wayne, of Georgia.
Amos was preceded in death by his parents; a granddaughter, Tabitha Bills; two brothers, Joe and Walter Ferrier; and two sisters, Helen Ewing and Daisy Prugh.
Friends will be received from 10 a.m. until the time of funeral service at noon Tuesday at Clark Chapel of the Bauer Funeral Home Inc., 238 S. Main St., Elderton, with Pastor Trevar McQuiston and Pastor Chad Fritz co-officiating.
Interment will be in Elderton Cemetery in Elderton. Memorial contributions may be made in Amos’ honor to the Elderton Plumcreek Recreation, PO Box 46, Elderton, PA 15736. Arrangements are being handled by the Clark Chapel of the Bauer Funeral Home Inc.
To send an online condolence to Amos’ family or to view a video tribute, please visit www.bauerfuneral.com.