Amy A. Sapp, 39, of Climax, passed away Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, at home.
She was born March 24, 1982, and was the daughter of Connie (McAdams) Payne, New Florence, who survives.
She is also survived by her husband, Bernard Sapp Jr.; daughters, Katie, Brooke and Stacey Sapp, all of Climax; sister, Bonnie McAdams, New Florence; brother, Richard McAdams; mother-in-law, Barbara Ann Sapp; sister-in-law, Lisa Palmer; nephew, Allen Palmer; and niece, Vicki Haase, all of Climax.
Amy was a good-hearted person, loving mother and soul mate to her husband Bernie. She was a member of New Florence Volunteer Fire Company Auxiliary and a substitute custodian at United High School. She will be sadly missed by her family.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 p.m. and from 6 p.m. until the time of a candlelight vigil and memorial service at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Kenneth A. Stuart Funeral Home, 139 Ligonier St., New Florence. Everyone is asked to wear masks.
Memorial contributions may be made to family to help with expenses.
