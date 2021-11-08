Amy M. Pelino, 71, of Plumcreek Township, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021, at Embassy of Hillsdale Park.
Born on April 29, 1950, in New Kensington to Alvino and Cecilia (Mozeleski) Pelino, she attended California University of Pennsylvania.
Amy was last employed by PennDOT as an equipment operator. Prior to that, she worked in the areas of carpentry and pharmaceuticals. Amy was a very skilled artisan, especially woodworking.
She enjoyed attending the ballet with her companion of 24 years, Margery Stone, spending time with her many cats and dogs, especially her beloved Golden Retriever, Lillian, planting her vegetable garden and playing “Sim City” and “Farmville.”
Amy is survived by her companion, Margery Stone; her brother, J. Carl (Joyce) Pelino, of Meadville; dear friends, Richard (Mary Graham) Stone, of Mechanicsburg; as well as a niece, nephew, great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents.
To honor Amy’s wishes, all services will be private. Inurnment will take place in Greenwood Memorial Park, Lower Burrell.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Amy’s memory to Orphans of the Storm at www.orphansofthestorm.org.
Bowser-Minich Funeral Home, Indiana, is assisting with arrangements.