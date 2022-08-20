Baseball pioneer Jackie Robinson famously said a life “is not important except in the impact it has on other lives.”
Football coach Jerry Page is proof of that.
Page, who passed away last December at 89, was such an influential mentor to young student-athletes at Laurel Valley High School that when the former Ram Stadium in New Florence needed an upgraded scoreboard, a man who barely knew Page not only suggested the stadium be named in the coach’s honor, he spearheaded the campaign to raise the money for it.
“Honestly, we only ever shook hands a couple times when I was a player and we would scrimmage Laurel Valley,” said John Fogel, a 1994 Ligonier Valley graduate who serves as the president of the LV Youth Football Association. “But over the winter, right after he had passed away, we were looking at things and knew we needed a new scoreboard, and I thought what better way to do it than to dedicate the field for Coach Page because he meant so much to everyone.”
Page’s long tenure as Laurel Valley’s football coach from 1979 to 2008 will be honored today when the football field he used to call home on Saturday afternoons in the fall is dedicated in his honor. The ceremony will begin at 3 p.m. amid a full day when three youth football games are played there.
“It’s just a tremendous honor because he loved Laurel Valley so much,” said Greg Page, one of Jerry and Bonnie Page’s five children, who is now the head football coach at Homer-Center High School. “I wish he was alive to be a part of this. Unfortunately, this is something that usually happens after people pass away. But if he were here, he would downplay it. He would be humble, but he would really enjoy the fact that it’s something that would include so many people.”
In his time espousing “Ram Pride” as a way of life for his players and coaches, Page was uber-successful on and off the field. His teams compiled a 206-97-5 record with only three losing seasons. The Rams won District 6 championships in 1989, 1990 and 1993 and qualified for the playoffs 16 times in 24 seasons.
While those numbers are impressive, Page’s legacy is felt more in the people he came into contact with.
“(The program) did mean a lot to him,” said Greg Page. “But he also wanted it to mean a lot for everyone involved. He took so much pride in making assistant coaches feel ownership in it, and the players and the parents, the school and the community. He wanted everyone to be a part of it. Winning was a byproduct. He wanted that sense of community about it, and that’s what he loved the most.”
That much was clear for someone like Fogel, who never had the privilege of playing for Jerry Page, but knew what Laurel Valley had in its longtime coach.
“He was a living legend,” Fogel said. “I knew some of his players and their families and over the years I’d hear stories about what a great man he was, and what a great coach and teacher he was.”
Fogel and his colleagues began selling T-shirts with Page’s image on them as a fundraiser to help offset the cost of the scoreboard and to pay for a plaque to honor the legendary coach. The T-shirts have been a hot commodity, Fogel said, “and the size of the plaque keeps getting bigger and bigger.”
Page retired after the 2008 season. In 2010, Laurel Valley was closed and its students shipped to Ligonier Valley in a cost-saving move for the school district. Greg Page said the school closing left a void in the community, but his father was never one to bash the decision. In fact, he was excited for the students who would get better opportunities at a big school than they did at Laurel Valley, which was one of the smallest in the area.
“I never heard a negative word about the school closing,” Greg Page said. “He was sad to see Laurel Valley go, but he was happy that those kids got a continue to play with the merger and wished them well. For everyone, it was like taking away a part of us. I think it has forced a lot of alumni to feel proud of being from Laurel Valley because the school is no longer there. That bond is strengthened.”
What used to be Ram Stadium has mainly been the site of youth football games since the school closed 12 years ago. Although Jerry Page never coached players that young, Greg said his father would be overjoyed at having a field named in his honor where young people are introduced to the sport.
“We’re glad it’s still used, and he would be, too,” Greg Page said. “To have a part of it still remain, and to have young kids using it is great. He loved seeing young kids getting involved in sports and wanted to help foster that love of sports for them, so he’d really like this.”
It will be a bittersweet day for the Page family, which is still dealing with the grief of losing such an important man in their lives. But when this project started and they heard that the man behind the push to name the field after their husband, father, brother and grandfather was made by someone who had really only heard the stories about Jerry Page’s influence, it meant a lot to them.
“It’s remarkable that you have one person make an impact like that,” Greg Page said. “I think this goes to show he had a huge impact that went beyond Laurel Valley football.”