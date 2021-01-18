Andrew C. Edwards

Andrew “Andy” Carlyle Edwards, 66, of Indiana, passed away at his home on Friday, Jan. 1, 2021.
Andrew was born in Punxsutawney on July 24, 1954, to Arthur G. Edwards and Lois Jean Reid Edwards, who both preceded him in death.
Andy is survived by two sisters, Lisa Edwards, of Pittsburgh, and Shelly Watson and family, of Mars. Additionally, numerous aunts, uncles and other family members from various areas of the country survive him.
Andy’s life was spent in central and western Pennsylvania including: Punxsutawney, Reynoldsville, Sharon, St. Marys, and Toftrees of State College, with most of his adult life being spent in Indiana. He graduated from St. Marys Area High School in 1971 and from Penn State University in 1973 as a mechanical draftsman. Before retirement, he worked at the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) for over 25 years, where he proudly served as a union member and a steward.
Andy was best known for his love of everything related to cars, motorcycles, engineering, custom car shows and racing. He was a walking encyclopedia on most automotive-related issues. He also loved rock music spanning decades, especially bands and music from the 1960s and 1970s.
Andy was an avid reader, enjoyed history and “classic TV” comedies and Westerns. He kept up with politics and was a life-long Libertarian.
Per Andy’s personal preference, his immediate family held private services at Lakelawn Memorial Park in Reynoldsville, where he was interred.
In lieu of flowers, his family asks that anyone wishing to make a donation to please donate to the charity of your choice.
Andrew’s care and funeral arrangements were entrusted to the Richard L. Fait Funeral Home, 117 N. Jefferson St. in Punxsutawney. Condolence messages to his family can be made through the funeral home’s website at www.faitfuneralhome.com.