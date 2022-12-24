Andrew David Johnston, 25, of Home (South Mahoning Township), passed away on Dec. 22, 2022, as a result of an automobile accident.
He was born July 2, 1997, to David L. and Tracy S. (Peters) Johnston, in Punxsutawney. Andrew worked at Luke’s Landscaping in Brush Valley. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, spending time in the outdoors, but most of all loved being with his family and friends. Andrew graduated from West Shamokin High School in 2016.
Andrew is survived by his wife, Cortney (Ferringer) Johnston, who he married May 22, 2021; his father, David Johnston, of Marion Center; mother Tracy Johnston, of Kittanning; sister Alisha (Jaren) Ananea, of Evans City; father-in-law and mother-in-law Bruce and Carol Ferringer, of Home; paternal grandparents Bill and Ruth Johnston, of Marion Center, and Donna and Ken Black, of Marion Center; maternal grandmother Fannie Peters, of Kittanning; grandmothers-in-law Georgetta Ferringer and Shirley Watt; and his beloved dogs, Luna and Tracker.
He was preceded in death by maternal grandfather Delmar Peters; and his grandfathers-in-law Robert Ferringer and Andrew Watt.
Visitation will be held Tuesday from 2 to 7 p.m. at Carson/Boyer Funeral Home Inc., Rural Valley.
Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home, with Pastor Ken Branan officiating. Additional visitation will be held one hour prior to the service.
Burial will take place in the Smicksburg Lutheran Cemetery.
Online condolences can be given at www.carson boyer.com.