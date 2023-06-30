Andrew J. Sunderland, 68, of Glen Campbell, died Tuesday, June 27, 2023, at Embassy of Hillsdale Park in Hillsdale, after a short bout of cancer.
He was the son of William “Robert” and Catherine “Kate” L. (Kulic) Sunderland.
A man of faith, Andy was a member of the Church of the Resurrection in Glen Campbell.
He was a retired coal miner. Two of his favorite pastimes were spending time in the outdoors hunting and fishing.
Andy is survived by his sister, Adele Hughes, of Glen Campbell; his nieces and nephews, Alicia, Steve, Kristeen, Melissa and Jon; and numerous cousins, including his cousin, Susi Globun.
In addition to his parents, Andy was also preceded in death by his sister, Bernadette Smiley.
Private arrangements are with the assistance of the Rairigh Funeral Home Ltd. in Hillsdale. Visit www.rairighfh.com to sign Andy’s guestbook and share a condolence message.
