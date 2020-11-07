Andrew Leslie “Andy” Bell, 62, of Saltsburg (Bell Township), passed away on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, at Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital.
He was born Thursday, Nov. 6, 1957, in Saltsburg (Loyalhanna Township), the son of James Andrew and Caroline Stratton Bell.
He was employed as a Union #66 heavy equipment operator. Andy was a 1975 graduate of Saltsburg High School. He was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Saltsburg. Andy was also a member of the Kiski Heights Sportsman’s Club and the PNA #1234 in Avonmore, where he enjoyed playing cinch. He loved to hunt, ride his quad and go to his camp, the “Little Kettle” in Potter County.
He is survived by numerous cousins.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, James T. “Jimbo” Bell.
Graveside services will be held Saturday, Nov. 7, at 2 p.m. at Edgewood Cemetery in Saltsburg. Pastor Sara Wrona will officiate.
