Andrew P. Vetula Jr., 90, of Homer City, died Monday, May 30, 2022, at Indiana Square Personal Care Home, Indiana.
Born Oct. 23, 1931, in Maynard, Ohio, he was the son of Andrew P. and Elizabeth (Mihalic) Vetula Sr.
Andrew was a member of Our Lady of the Assumption Parish. He was part owner and worked as a butcher at Park-n-Shop, his family business. Andrew was a United States Navy veteran and served aboard the USS Enterprise during the Korean Conflict.
Fishing was his passion, and he was a great fisherman. He enjoyed fishing and mounting all of the large fish that he caught.
He is survived by his wife, Barbara J. (Bathurst) Vetula; his son, Mark Vetula and his wife, Tricia, of Homer City; and his daughter, Lori and her husband, William Caldwell, of Johnstown. He is also survived by his two grandchildren, Michele Vetula and Zachary Poole; and his four great-grandchildren, Jo Ella Clymer, Landon, Liam and Lane Poole.
Friends will be received from 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday at Bowser Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., Homer City. A Blessing Service will be held Monday at 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home followed by a funeral Mass at 11 a.m. at Our Lady of the Assumption Parish, Lucernemines site. Interment to follow in Greenwood Cemetery, Indiana.
