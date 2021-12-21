Andrew P. Yanish, of Penfield, N.Y., passed peacefully on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, at age 78.
Andy leaves behind his loving wife of 52 years, Patricia; his sister, Dorothy Yanish (Richard Buchanan), of Peterborough, N.H.; sons, Scott Yanish (Kim), of Washington, D.C., and Brian Yanish, of Rochester, N.Y.; and daughter, Lynn Yanish-LaBarron (Bob), of Naples, N.Y. He was a devoted, jolly Papa to his grandchildren Meena, Sonny, Theo and Emil and great-granddaughters, Joey and Lucy.
Andy was an individual of exceptional character and tremendous heart. True salt of the earth, he established a strong foundation of friendship, service and integrity in his community.
Born in the coal mining town of McIntyre to Andrew and Ann Yanish, Andy and his sister, Dottie, grew up in the house their father built in Indiana, within sight of the one-room schoolhouse they attended.
He made life-long friends growing up in Indiana and was the first in his family to attend college at Indiana University of Pennsylvania. Upon graduation, he served as an officer in the Army in Vietnam.
Andy earned his MBA at Northeastern University, accepted a job with Xerox and established his life in the Rochester area. During his 32 years at Xerox he managed a number of divisions but family always came first. He was a caring son, loving husband, dedicated brother and a father of unconditional devotion and support. Andy held an abundant spirit of generosity and kindness; he opened his heart to adopt a young girl from Korea.
Andy’s friends will remember his strength, loyalty and sense of humor. He loved taking a peaceful ride in his canoe, fishing, camping with family, and spirited poker and tennis games.
Andy leaves a legacy that will long endure within his growing family. He will be greatly missed by friends and community.
In accordance with Andy’s wishes, a memorial service will not be held. In lieu of flowers, please consider a secure donation to the City Children’s Cultural Enhancement Fund at www.RACF.org/CityChildren.