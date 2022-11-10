Andrew “Peanuts” Shimmel, 92, of Homer City, died Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, with family by his side.
Born on April 2, 1930, in Tide, he was a son of John Shimmel and Mary (Russell) Shimmel.
A coal miner for many years, Andrew proudly stated he was the “shuttle car driver” at the mines. He was a member of Our Lady of the Assumption Parish in Lucernemines.
He was a hunter and a fisherman who loved the outdoors. He rooted for the Steelers and Penguins, but it was the Penguins who held the top spot as his favorite team. He also enjoyed gardening, canning, playing bingo, watching TV Westerns and playing scratch-off tickets.
Andrew was a member of the Red Barn Sportsmens Club and was a social member of the Homer City American Legion. He was also a proud member of the United Mine Workers of America.
He will be remembered by those who knew him as having been a kind and gentle man.
He is survived by his brothers Frank Shimmel, of Streetsboro, Ohio, and William Shimmel, of Homer City. He is also remembered by his caregivers who consisted of his nieces and nephew and a very close friend, Tony and Florence Prato; Mary Shimmel; and (friend) Darlene “Bean” Andrie. In addition to those just named, Andrew is survived by John and Sandi Shimmel and many other nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother George Shimmel; and sister-in-law Catherine Shimmel.
A visitation will begin Friday at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of the Assumption Parish in Lucernemines. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. with Father John Pavlik as celebrant. Entombment will follow at St. Bernard Cemetery Mausoleum in Indiana.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: Sisters of St. Joseph, 1020 State St., Baden, PA 15005, or to VNA/Family Hospice of Indiana County, 850 Hospital Road, Suite 3000, Indiana, PA 15701.
