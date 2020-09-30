Andrew R. Kish

Andrew Richard Kish passed away at his home in Oro Valley, Ariz., on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. He was 77 years old.
Andy is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Diane. They were married in Annapolis, Md., on June 11, 1965.
Andy was born in Lucernemines on Sept. 21, 1942. Following his graduation from Laura Lamar High School in Homer City — where he was class president as well as captain of the football, baseball and basketball teams — he received an appointment to the United States Naval Academy in Annapolis, Md. One of his life’s joys was the education, camaraderie and life-long friendships created amongst his 1965 classmates and USNA football teammates.
It was while attending the Naval Academy that he met the love of his life, Diane (Newton). Andy proudly served his country in Vietnam and around the world. After leaving the Navy, he embarked upon a successful sales career in the private sector with the Nestlé Company for 32 years. His work with Nestlé also took him around the world as the senior vice president of international sales. He and his wife enjoyed much of this travel together.
Andy’s greatest joy and strength came from his family. He was never more happy than when teaching his daughters to swim and ski; coaching one of his grandchildren on the nuances of golfing, fishing and baseball; or grilling steaks with his son-in-laws for a family dinner. He loved working in his yard and taking his family to ball games.
Andy was predeceased by his parents, Andrew Bernard and Anna Julia Kish, and his cousin, Judy Gnibus.
Andy is survived by his wife, Diane; daughters, Kelly (Aaron) Newman and Julie (Rob) Colligan; grandchildren, Molly and Mason Mayer and Elizabeth and Owen Colligan; brother, Bernie (Judy) Kish; and numerous loving nieces and nephews.
A private funeral Mass will be held at St. Mark’s Catholic Church, of Oro Valley, Ariz. Inurnment will follow at the United States Naval Academy Columbarium.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the USNA Foundation at www.usna.com/give.