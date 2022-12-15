Andrew Robert Toy, 33, of Ernest, passed away on Dec. 12, 2022, at the Indiana Regional Medical Center.
He was born on Oct. 13, 1989, to Robert J. Toy and Candy (Shank) Stitt, in Kittanning. Andrew graduated from Marion Center High School in 2008 and worked for Specialty Tire in Indiana. He liked to fish, hunt and camp.
Andrew is survived by his wife, Amanda (Hinderliter) Toy; two daughters, Avery Rose and Lilith Hazel Toy; son Vincent Alexander Riggsby; grandparents Tom and Karen Houser and Andy and Nancy Lingenfelter; brother Greg (fiancé Nicole Carlson) Toy; and a nephew, Hudson Toy.
He was preceded in death by his father, Robert J. Toy; and grandparents, Richard and Beverly Shank.
Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday at the Carson/Boyer Funeral Home in Rural Valley. Family and friends will be received one hour prior to services.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the family.
Interment will be private.