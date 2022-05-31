Andrew Rohacek, 94, passed away Sunday, May 29, 2022, in Spotsylvania, Va.
The son of Andrew and Elizabeth Rohacheck, he was born Aug. 2, 1927, in Heilwood.
Andrew was a World War II U.S. Army veteran and served in the occupation forces in Europe.
He retired from Fisher Body, General Motors, where he had worked for 34 years.
He enjoyed hunting and fishing but in later years would be more likely to be feeding the many deer, squirrels and other animals in his back yard. A weed could not be found in his garden, from which he canned many vegetables that he shared with family and friends.
Andrew is survived by sons James (Kelly) Rohacek, of Decatur, Ala., and David (Carla) Rohacek, of Spotsylvania; daughter Silvia (Joseph) Scheuenpflug, of Regen, Germany; sisters Marie Campbell and Elizabeth Rohacheck, both of Indiana; as well as many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Andrew was preceded in death by his father, Andrew Rohacheck; mother, Elizabeth Bielcik; spouse, Helen A. (Lohr) Rohacek; brothers, Steve Rohacek and Michael Rohacheck; and sisters Ludmilla Ruminova, Anna Bash and Helen Ekis.
Family will receive friends at the Bowser-Minich Funeral Home on Thursday from 1 p.m. until the time of service at 2 p.m. Burial will be held at Curry Run Cemetery, Indiana.
