Andrew Steven Gibson, 59, of Indiana, formerly of Philadelphia, passed away Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, while at Indiana Regional Medical Center. The son of Earle and Barbara (Gormley) Gibson, he was born April 21, 1962, in New Castle.
Andrew served as an assistant district attorney for the city and county of Philadelphia.
Surviving are his brothers, Bruce (Nancy) Gibson, New Castle, and Scott (Michele) Gibson, Indiana.
Andrew was preceded in death by his parents.
Funeral arrangements are private and have been entrusted to the John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home.