Angela G. Huff, 54, of Cresson, passed away Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, at UPMC Altoona Hospital.
Born Aug. 15, 1966, in Indiana, she was the daughter of Richard and Esther (Anderson) Nedresky.
Deceased family members include her parents and daughter, Sarah Oblinsky.
She is survived by her son, Michael Oblinsky. She was the sister of Bonnie (Dale) Maybin, Richard (Karen) Nedresky and Donald (Tracy) Nedresky. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
She was a nurse for Interim Health Care Dr. Paul Donrovich and Penn Hospice. She enjoyed her work and will be sadly missed by the residents she cared for.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, services will be private. Committal will be in Strongstown Cemetery.
Online condolences may be made at www.serenkoclaarfuneralhome.com.