Ann B. Stipcak

Ann Barbara Stipcak, 98, of Coral, passed on to her heavenly home Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, at the home of her daughter, Joanne, where she has lived for the past four years.
She was born March 26, 1923, in Coral and was the daughter of Benjamin and Appolonia (Bondra) Smrek.
Mrs. Stipcak was a lifetime member of Our Lady of the Assumption Parish in Coral. She was a member of the choir for 50 years, a member of Christian Mothers, Altar Society, Rosary and Sacred Heart Society and served as an officer for Catholic Daughters of America. She was also treasurer of the St. Elizabeth Society, Branch #317, for more than 30 years. She was active in the church, visited the sick, cleaned and decorated for holidays. She helped with mercy meals and was a lifetime member of the First Catholic Slovak Ladies Association.
As a young woman, Mrs. Stipcak worked during World War II at Plant Three of the Federal Laboratories Inc. as a bomb inspector. She also worked for several well-known families in Indiana as a baby-sitter, including for former Judge Parker Ruddock and his brother. She also served dinner to Jimmy Stewart in his childhood home and watched him walk down Vinegar Hill taking his mother to church.
She lived at her home on Ash Street in Coral for 55 years where she raised her family. Later in life, she enjoyed sitting on the porch enjoying warm days, visits with friends and neighbors, watching the birds, talking with friends on the phone, staying up-to-date with the current government and world events and writing in her journal. She was an avid Pirates fan and enjoyed watching them play.
Mrs. Stipcak is survived by her children, John M. “Jack” Stipcak, of Indiana, James A. Stipcak and wife the former Diane Zuchelli, of Indiana, and Joanne (Stipcak) Breymeier, of Penn Township, Jeannette; four grandchildren, Anthony and Alaina Stipcak and Richard and Matthew Breymeier; and sisters, Sophia Dillon, of Latrobe, and Margaret “Peg” Kiral, of Indiana.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of almost 60 years, John A. Stipcak; one brother, Thomas Smrek; and sisters, Rose Supko, Helen Bertig and Dorothy Sanford.
Friends will be received Sunday from 2 to 5 and 6 to 8 p.m. at the Bowser Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., Homer City. A blessing service will be held Monday at 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home followed by a funeral Mass at 11 a.m. at Our Lady of the Assumption Parish, Coral Site. Interment to follow in the St. Bernard Cemetery, Indiana.
